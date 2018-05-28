Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|010
|020
|00x—3
|6
|0
Shields, Bummer (8) and Narvaez; Hardy, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Shields 1-5. Sv_Greene (13). HRs_Chicago, Rondon (3).
___
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|106
|000
|10x—8
|10
|1
Gausman, Wright Jr. (3), Araujo (6), Scott (8) and Sisco; Romo, Nuno (1), Pruitt (4) and W.Ramos. W_Nuno 1-0. L_Gausman 3-4. Sv_Pruitt (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (5), Gomez (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|New York
|003
|000
|00x—3
|5
|0
Richards, Alvarez (3), Krol (5), J.Johnson (7), Parker (8) and Maldonado; Tanaka, Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 6-2. L_Richards 4-4. Sv_Chapman (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|030
|030
|001—7
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
Foltynewicz, Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Sale, B.Johnson (5), Velazquez (8) and Leon. W_Foltynewicz 4-3. L_Sale 5-2. HRs_Atlanta, Flowers (2).
___
|Toronto
|020
|002
|001—5
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|1
Happ, Oh (7), Tepera (9) and Martin; Pivetta, Hunter (6), E.Ramos (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Happ 7-3. L_Pivetta 4-3. Sv_Tepera (2). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|111
|200—5
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|110—2
|7
|0
Strasburg, J.Miller (6), Suero (7), Gott (7), Solis (8), Kintzler (9) and Severino; Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Strasburg 6-4. L_Hernandez 0-2. Sv_Kintzler (2). HRs_Washington, Rendon (5), Harper (16). Miami, Bour (10).