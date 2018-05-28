The Latest: Trump says US team in NKorea to plan summit

The Latest on planning for a U.S-North Korea summit (all times EDT):

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says a U.S. team is in North Korea to "make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself."

Trump tweeted Sunday that North Korea "has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day."

The president added, "It will happen!" though his exact meaning was not clear.

The State Department said earlier Sunday that a team was in Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the demilitarized zone, or DMZ. One can cross the border simply by stepping across a painted line. But moving beyond several footsteps into the North at Panmunjom would be rare for U.S. officials.

Trump withdrew from the planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim several days ago, but quickly announced that it could get back on track.

___

2 p.m.

The U.S. State Department says American officials are meeting with North Korean officials at the border village of Panmunjom as talks continue over a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says a 'U.S. delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials" inside the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea that was created at the end of the Korean War.

She says preparations are moving ahead for "a meeting" between the two leaders.

Trump said Saturday that conversations about a potential summit were "going along very well."

He announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the scheduled June 12 meeting in Singapore, only to say on Friday that the summit might be back on.