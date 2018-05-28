  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/28 04:06
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 17 .679
New York 32 16 .667
Tampa Bay 24 26 .480 10½
Toronto 24 28 .462 11½
Baltimore 17 35 .327 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 25 25 .500
Minnesota 21 26 .447
Detroit 23 29 .442 3
Kansas City 17 35 .327 9
Chicago 16 34 .320 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 19 .642
Seattle 31 20 .608 2
Los Angeles 29 23 .558
Oakland 27 25 .519
Texas 22 32 .407 12½

___

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 6

Oakland 3, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 7, Boston 1

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-4) at Boston (Price 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 5-2) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Fister 1-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.