|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|New York
|32
|16
|.667
|2
|Tampa Bay
|24
|26
|.480
|11
|Toronto
|24
|28
|.462
|12
|Baltimore
|17
|35
|.327
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|25
|25
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|26
|.447
|2½
|Detroit
|23
|29
|.442
|3
|Kansas City
|17
|35
|.327
|9
|Chicago
|16
|34
|.320
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Seattle
|31
|20
|.608
|2
|Los Angeles
|29
|23
|.558
|4½
|Oakland
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Texas
|22
|32
|.407
|12½
___
|Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Atlanta 6
Oakland 3, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 innings
|Sunday's Games
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-4) at Boston (Price 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 5-2) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Fister 1-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.