75 years later, 'forgotten' WWII battle haunts soldiers

In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th
In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran Joseph Sasser, of Carthage, Miss., attends a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in An
In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran Joseph Sasser, of Carthage, Miss., attends a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in An
In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran William Roy Dover, of Haleyville, Ala., speaks at a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Att
FILE - In this June 1943 file photo, a U.S. squad armed with guns and hand grenades close in on Japanese holdouts entrenched in dugouts during World W
FILE - In this May 26, 1943 file photo released by the U.S. Navy, American soldiers and equipment land on the black volcanic beach during World War II
FILE - In this June 23, 1943 file photo, U.S. Army reinforcements land on a beach during World War II on Attu Island, part of the Aleutian Islands of
FILE - In this May 28, 1943 file photo, soldiers who took part in the American landing on Japanese-occupied Attu in the Aleutians, from left, Pvt. Joh
FILE - In this Aug. 1943 file photo, a bugler sounds taps during a memorial service while a group of G.I.s visit the graves of comrades who fell in th
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The only World War II battle fought on North American soil was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
Japan had invaded both Attu and Kiska islands in 1942.
American forces began the 19-day campaign to reclaim Attu in May 1943. It is known as the forgotten battle of World War II.
American forces reclaimed the island May 30, 1943. But the deciding battle started a day earlier when dwindling Japanese forces staged a last-ditch attack on American forces at Engineer Hill. About 200 of the soldiers died, and another 500 Japanese forces committed suicide rather than being taken prisoner.
In the end, about 2,500 Japanese died on Attu Island, and only 28 were taken as POWs. About 550 American forces were killed.