BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/27 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000
Washington 3 0 1.000
Chicago 2 2 .500
Atlanta 1 2 .333 2
New York 0 2 .000
Indiana 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Phoenix 2 1 .667
Seattle 2 1 .667
Dallas 2 2 .500 ½
Las Vegas 0 2 .000

___

Saturday's Games

Dallas 78, Atlanta 70

Connecticut 86, Indiana 77

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.<