Taipei City unveils first welfare facilities at public housing complex

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je inaugurated a senior citizen service and daycare center and a child daycare center which are housed inside the Jiankang Public Housing complex on May 24.



Ko said this is the city’s first project incorporating welfare facilities into a public housing community, adding that the project is also the result of collaboration between the Department of Urban Development and the Department of Social Welfare.

Securing a location for social welfare facilities has always been a challenge, so Taipei City Government adopts a new practice where spaces on lower levels of public housing complexes can be allocated as venues for child day care, senior care, and community activities.



The mayor said that by the end of 2018, 24 more public housing complexes in Taipei will have day care centers and other care facilities. He reiterated the city’s ambition to complete the construction of required social welfare facilities within four to five years of time.



The percentage of individuals 65 years or older among the city’s population will exceed 20-percent within 4 to 5 years, signifying the demand for senior day care service and the need for preparation beforehand, the mayor said.



Ko said the it’s important for senior citizens to stay physically and mentally active to enjoy quality life. He encourages the city’s senior population to make good use of Senior EasyCard, pledging that more of the city government’s facilities will be available for use by seniors in the future.