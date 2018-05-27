Tainan Old Watercourse in southwestern Taiwan is a popular place for lotus flowers watching

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Blooming Lotus flowers in Tainan Old Watercourse in Shanshang District, Tainan City, along with its European castle-style water purification plant, has attracted crowds of visitors since the opening of the site to visitors.

Tainan Old Watercourse, built in 1922 during the Japanese rule, is a grade-one historic monument. The whole area including the “water source area” and the “water purification area” has a total area of 56 hectares.

The Tainan Old Watercourse is a historic water purification facility. More than 100,000 people once depended on its sand filtration system for safe drinking water in Tainan City. The original offices, the water quality control lavatory, the water pumps, the water purification equipment and the electricity generation room still remain in place.

Tainan Bureau of Cultural Affairs Director Yeh Tse-shan (葉 澤山) told reporters that the water purification area is a rich ecological environment, and the water purification building has long been the habitat for Formosan leaf-nosed bats, which is a rare ecological resource. Therefore, the city government only opens the water purification building to tourists from around November and December to March the next year after the bats’ mating season ends.

Besides the water purification building, the other places in the water purification area are regularly open to visitors, Yeh said. It’s the time of year when the lotus flowers in the lotus pond begin to bloom, and many photography enthusiasts have come to this place to capture the scene of lotus flowers swaying in the wind, Yeh added.



He said the lotus pond is located at the entrance of the water purification area, and the lotus flowers are expected to reach their peak in early June, adding that the green leaves and red blooming flowers against the background of the historic buildings is an appealing scene unlike any other.



The water resource area, which includes many industrial legacies, is also a great tourism asset, the director said, adding the whole area including the nearby Shanshang seedbed has been planned as a garden watercourse museum with its construction scheduled to be completed at the end of this year for trial operation.

Courtesy of Tainan Bureau of Cultural Affairs/CNA

Courtesy of Tourism Bureau of Tainan City

Courtesy of Tourism Bureau of Tainan City