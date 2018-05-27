Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;WSW;8;81%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;105;87;Sunny and very warm;103;87;NNE;7;35%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Thickening clouds;94;70;A t-storm in spots;89;67;ENE;9;37%;42%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. shower or two;71;61;Showers around;65;60;SE;8;76%;85%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershower;80;62;Severe thunderstorms;81;63;NE;5;76%;86%;7

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;62;49;An afternoon shower;60;48;SSE;8;64%;57%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A p.m. t-storm;93;60;Nice with sunshine;83;61;ESE;8;29%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and rain;42;32;Mostly sunny;64;49;SW;16;41%;22%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;86;67;Sunny and very warm;87;67;NE;13;52%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;81;69;Partly sunny, breezy;82;68;NNW;14;39%;10%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;57;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;44;SSE;15;59%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;107;79;Clouds and sun, hot;110;86;NW;4;15%;3%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;Cloudy and humid;93;74;SSW;4;71%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;87;71;A t-storm around;87;71;SSW;6;65%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;92;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;S;5;75%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;73;64;Partly sunny;72;63;S;8;78%;44%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;66;Sunny and very warm;86;61;NE;13;13%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;86;64;A shower or t-storm;84;63;ESE;7;49%;80%;9

Berlin, Germany;A strong t-storm;83;63;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;ESE;8;43%;42%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;62;50;Rain and drizzle;64;49;SSE;6;77%;79%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;E;11;58%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;82;62;A thunderstorm;83;64;ESE;8;59%;73%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A strong t-storm;81;63;Severe thunderstorms;82;65;NE;4;76%;86%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with some sun;78;55;Nice with some sun;78;57;NE;9;40%;3%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;87;62;A shower or t-storm;85;64;E;6;56%;80%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;71;65;Thunderstorms;71;68;N;9;82%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A touch of a.m. rain;86;64;Brief a.m. showers;85;61;NNE;5;40%;77%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;73;65;Mostly cloudy;73;66;S;6;77%;41%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;94;73;Sunshine and nice;93;72;NNW;8;29%;13%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;68;54;Rain, breezy, cooler;61;50;W;23;73%;86%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;85;66;SE;4;52%;42%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;97;85;High clouds;100;86;SSW;11;58%;30%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;89;70;Partly sunny;87;67;E;6;52%;4%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a t-storm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;85;79;SW;12;81%;88%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;71;57;Severe thunderstorms;75;61;E;9;72%;86%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;77;70;Sunny and pleasant;79;70;N;9;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;97;74;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;7;49%;0%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;73;Sun and clouds;88;74;SSE;11;68%;4%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;113;85;Hazy sun and hot;111;84;SSE;6;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;88;53;A p.m. t-storm;72;51;NW;8;51%;78%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and some clouds;96;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;82;S;6;62%;71%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;95;74;Sunshine, pleasant;91;72;SSE;5;56%;20%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Thunderstorm;64;52;A t-storm in spots;67;52;NE;9;81%;53%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;89;60;A t-storm or two;71;52;NNE;7;58%;62%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;74;62;Partly sunny;71;60;W;14;71%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSE;5;70%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;72;52;Partly sunny;73;48;NE;5;55%;12%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;83;75;Thunderstorms;81;75;SSE;9;82%;79%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;70;47;Mostly sunny;67;47;SSE;8;37%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;80;Showers around;93;79;ESE;6;78%;76%;12

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;91;82;A stray thunderstorm;93;82;SW;7;67%;64%;13

Honolulu, United States;More clouds than sun;84;74;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;NNE;7;59%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;102;78;A t-storm around;102;81;SSE;5;42%;46%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;Hazy sun and hot;106;76;NNE;11;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;73;63;Some sun, pleasant;72;65;NNE;10;69%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;91;77;Mostly cloudy;91;75;NW;6;66%;41%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;87;Partly sunny and hot;103;90;NNE;11;32%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;NNW;8;48%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;88;56;Sunshine, pleasant;84;50;NNW;10;22%;8%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;83;Hazy and hot;104;84;SW;15;47%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;88;64;A strong t-storm;86;64;SSE;5;56%;58%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;105;84;A shower in the p.m.;101;84;SSW;13;27%;61%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;NE;6;33%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;87;80;Showers and t-storms;87;80;ESE;15;72%;65%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;92;73;A t-storm around;89;73;W;6;68%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;99;79;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;SSW;7;59%;23%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;WSW;5;80%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Lots of sun, mild;60;28;A t-storm in spots;58;27;N;7;44%;40%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;SW;7;73%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;67;61;Mostly sunny;68;61;S;8;78%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;71;56;Partly sunny;66;55;NW;11;69%;42%;11

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;75;59;A t-storm in spots;77;57;NNE;6;75%;61%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;Partly cloudy;75;60;S;6;63%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;73;Mostly sunny;84;73;SSW;6;73%;9%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;79;57;A t-storm in spots;73;56;WSW;5;72%;60%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;82;W;19;76%;65%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;86;75;Showers;86;76;NNE;4;82%;85%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;82;Partly sunny, warm;98;83;E;8;49%;44%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;67;57;A shower in the p.m.;66;55;N;15;58%;82%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;84;54;Partly sunny, nice;86;55;NNE;6;20%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Wind and rain;82;76;Heavy thunderstorms;82;76;SE;18;81%;92%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;74;48;Partial sunshine;80;56;E;5;48%;3%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;79;A t-storm around;86;78;SSW;14;70%;72%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;70;59;A t-storm in spots;72;62;NNW;8;82%;65%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;70;58;Showers around;76;61;W;5;61%;92%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;NNE;9;37%;0%;6

Mumbai, India;Nice with some sun;93;85;Hazy sun;92;86;W;11;69%;13%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;SW;9;54%;11%;10

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;68;57;Mainly cloudy;71;64;S;5;75%;30%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;87;65;Mostly sunny;87;65;WNW;6;41%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;49;38;A morning shower;48;43;S;10;86%;45%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;82;64;More clouds than sun;82;64;SW;6;58%;21%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;81;52;Some sun, pleasant;78;54;ESE;6;33%;23%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;76;59;A t-storm in spots;81;56;NNW;9;64%;64%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;85;79;Brief a.m. showers;84;77;NNW;9;79%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;E;6;83%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;74;Some sun, a shower;87;74;ENE;8;75%;67%;10

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;83;62;Thunderstorms;80;63;ENE;6;74%;89%;6

Perth, Australia;A few showers;69;53;Sun and some clouds;65;48;ENE;6;63%;16%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;SSE;4;74%;72%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;90;76;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SE;15;76%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;76;An afternoon shower;94;75;SE;6;54%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with some sun;82;59;A t-storm in spots;84;64;ESE;7;45%;65%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;84;53;Nice with sunshine;83;58;SW;7;59%;27%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;53;Afternoon rain;66;53;WSW;7;74%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;70;57;A shower in the a.m.;70;55;NNW;8;70%;67%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;84;74;A little p.m. rain;84;74;SSE;10;78%;86%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;49;43;Low clouds;48;45;SE;7;70%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;A p.m. t-storm;80;56;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;E;4;39%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;77;65;Mostly sunny;77;66;ENE;6;73%;26%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;74;Abundant sunshine;105;78;E;11;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Humid with hazy sun;84;63;Partly sunny, humid;81;64;NW;5;68%;6%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and some clouds;70;47;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;W;6;40%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;68;54;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;WSW;9;66%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;76;64;Showers and t-storms;77;64;SSW;3;80%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;75;A shower or two;83;75;ESE;11;75%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;73;65;Couple of t-storms;73;65;SE;3;100%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Lots of sun, nice;82;53;Mostly cloudy;84;54;NNE;8;20%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;66;43;Cloudy;60;47;ESE;3;48%;44%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;74;Brief p.m. showers;83;73;NNE;5;80%;89%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;71;54;A t-storm in spots;64;53;NNW;8;72%;77%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;72;52;Some sun returning;64;49;NE;5;68%;59%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;79;58;Clouds and sun;83;61;WSW;5;59%;5%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;75;66;Partly sunny, warmer;84;70;SSE;6;65%;15%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;90;80;A morning t-storm;89;81;S;6;77%;81%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-shower;76;53;Nice with some sun;75;50;ESE;8;59%;32%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;A shower or two;85;73;E;12;67%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;74;44;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;SSE;8;36%;3%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;70;55;Mostly cloudy;69;54;NNW;6;64%;6%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, hot;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;80;NNE;6;65%;62%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;SE;8;43%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;97;50;Sunshine and cooler;71;52;ESE;8;37%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;77;56;Clouds and sun, warm;81;61;NE;5;45%;25%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;Mostly sunny, nice;85;68;E;8;29%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;85;70;Nice with some sun;83;70;N;9;55%;5%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;Partly sunny;89;66;E;4;44%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;Cloudy;79;67;S;11;65%;29%;5

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;70;59;Some sun, pleasant;78;61;NNE;6;72%;7%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;79;70;Partly sunny;89;73;ESE;13;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with some sun;92;68;Increasing clouds;88;68;SE;12;43%;6%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;57;30;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;S;5;35%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;69;51;Some sun returning;66;48;W;5;57%;14%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;82;59;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SE;7;60%;65%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;A morning t-storm;88;75;NNE;5;72%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;78;54;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;E;5;42%;1%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;83;60;Sunny and very warm;81;58;ESE;10;46%;0%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, mainly early;50;45;Very windy, showers;51;47;S;29;69%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;84;77;A t-storm or two;83;77;S;11;84%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;82;55;Increasing clouds;83;60;NE;3;40%;31%;10

