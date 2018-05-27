Glass library to be built in central Taiwan for upcoming Taichung Flora Expo 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Government has plans to build a glass library for the coming World Flora Exposition (Flora Expo) where visitors can read books indoors surrounded by vast displays of flowers and trees.

According to the city government, the glass library will measure 32 square-meters with a height of 3.8 meters. Structured with steel and reinforced glasses, the library will be built within an environment full of blossoming flowers, and lush green trees.

There will be a naturally grown tree at the center of the library in between shelves of books that are related to nature and environmental protection.

Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖), an official from the city government, said the glass library would welcome visitors to read books and increase their knowledge of nature the world, or to take a rest as if they were surrounded by a natural forest.

The construction of the glass library is expected to complete in July, while the Flora Expo will kick off on November 3.