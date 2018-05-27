|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|New York
|32
|16
|.667
|2
|Tampa Bay
|24
|26
|.480
|11
|Toronto
|24
|28
|.462
|12
|Baltimore
|17
|35
|.327
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|25
|25
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|26
|.447
|2½
|Detroit
|22
|29
|.431
|3½
|Kansas City
|17
|35
|.327
|9
|Chicago
|16
|33
|.327
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Seattle
|31
|20
|.608
|2
|Los Angeles
|29
|23
|.558
|4½
|Oakland
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Texas
|22
|32
|.407
|12½
___
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 6, Atlanta 2
Houston 11, Cleveland 2
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8, Kansas City 4
Arizona 7, Oakland 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
|Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Atlanta 6
Oakland 3, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 innings
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-3) at Boston (Sale 5-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Romo 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4) at Detroit (Hardy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 5-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 6-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Texas (Hamels 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 3-3) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 5-4) at Seattle (Leake 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-4) at Boston (Price 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 5-2) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3) at Oakland (Gossett 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Fister 1-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-3), 7:15 p.m.