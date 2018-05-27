  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/27 14:13
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 40 165 25 55 .333
Simmons LAA 50 186 30 61 .328
MMachado Bal 52 202 28 66 .327
Castellanos Det 48 191 27 62 .325
Segura Sea 50 213 36 69 .324
Altuve Hou 53 215 30 69 .321
JMartinez Bos 50 194 33 62 .320
Abreu ChW 48 191 28 61 .319
MDuffy TB 37 147 10 46 .313
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; JMartinez, Boston, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; Judge, New York, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Judge, New York, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Correa, Houston, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 35.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0.