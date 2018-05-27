|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Brantley Cle
|40
|165
|25
|55
|.333
|Simmons LAA
|50
|186
|30
|61
|.328
|MMachado Bal
|52
|202
|28
|66
|.327
|Castellanos Det
|48
|191
|27
|62
|.325
|Segura Sea
|50
|213
|36
|69
|.324
|Altuve Hou
|53
|215
|30
|69
|.321
|JMartinez Bos
|50
|194
|33
|62
|.320
|Abreu ChW
|48
|191
|28
|61
|.319
|MDuffy TB
|37
|147
|10
|46
|.313
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; JMartinez, Boston, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; Judge, New York, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; 3 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Judge, New York, 39; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Correa, Houston, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 35.
|Pitching
Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0.