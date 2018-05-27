  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/27 13:56
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 16 .692
New York 32 16 .667 2
Tampa Bay 24 26 .480 11
Toronto 24 28 .462 12
Baltimore 17 35 .327 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 25 25 .500
Minnesota 21 26 .447
Detroit 22 29 .431
Kansas City 17 35 .327 9
Chicago 16 33 .327
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 19 .642
Seattle 31 20 .608 2
Los Angeles 29 23 .558
Oakland 27 25 .519
Texas 22 32 .407 12½

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 6, Atlanta 2

Houston 11, Cleveland 2

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 8, Kansas City 4

Arizona 7, Oakland 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 6

Oakland 3, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-3) at Boston (Sale 5-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Romo 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4) at Detroit (Hardy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 5-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 6-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Texas (Hamels 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 3-3) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 5-4) at Seattle (Leake 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.