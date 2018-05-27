38.2° measured in Taipei Sunday marks hottest day in May in 27 years 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taipei City was measured at over 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, making it the hottest day in May for the city in 27 years, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The bureau said the temperature in the capital reached 38.2 degrees at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday. The figure not only marked the hottest day in Taiwan this year, but also broke the record of the hottest day in May for Taipei in 1991, which stood at 37.7 degrees.

Apart from Taipei, all the other regions in the country also saw temperatures surpassing 30 degrees on Sunday morning.

The bureau attributed the scorching heat to a front of strong, high air pressure running through the region.

The bureau also issued a warning for sun stroke and heat-related discomfort, asking people to apply protection when conducting activities outdoors.