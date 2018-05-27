Man jailed in Venezuela for 2 years returns to US

President Donald Trump, right, talks as Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, joins him in the Oval Office of the White H
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joshua Holt, who traveled to Venezuela from Utah in 2016 to marry a Spanish-speaking Mormon woman but soon found himself jailed and later branded the CIA's top spy in Latin America, says he is "overwhelmed with gratitude" to be back home.
He was set free by the anti-American Maduro government on Saturday.
Holt and his wife, Thamara Caleno, arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport for a tearful reunion with his parents, Laurie and Jason Holt. A few hours later President Donald Trump welcomed them to the White House.
To Holt, Trump said — quote — "You've gone through a lot. More than most people could endure."