|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|8
|3
|1
|25
|26
|16
|Columbus
|7
|3
|3
|24
|18
|10
|New York City FC
|7
|3
|3
|24
|26
|19
|New York
|7
|3
|1
|22
|26
|12
|Orlando City
|6
|5
|1
|19
|22
|20
|New England
|5
|4
|3
|18
|21
|18
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|3
|15
|12
|15
|Chicago
|4
|6
|2
|14
|17
|21
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|1
|10
|14
|20
|Montreal
|3
|10
|0
|9
|14
|29
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|3
|9
|14
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|2
|3
|24
|24
|13
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|3
|3
|21
|24
|19
|Portland
|6
|3
|2
|20
|19
|17
|FC Dallas
|5
|1
|5
|20
|17
|11
|Houston
|5
|3
|3
|18
|26
|18
|Vancouver
|4
|5
|5
|17
|19
|27
|LA Galaxy
|5
|6
|1
|16
|16
|19
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|1
|16
|16
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|6
|1
|16
|15
|25
|San Jose
|2
|7
|3
|9
|18
|23
|Seattle
|2
|6
|2
|8
|7
|12
|Colorado
|2
|7
|2
|8
|13
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday, May 25
FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0
Houston 3, New York City FC 1
LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0
|Saturday, May 26
Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie
Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie
Chicago 2, Orlando City 1
Minnesota United 2, Montreal 0
Portland 3, Colorado 2
D.C. United 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
|Sunday, May 27
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 30
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 1
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, June 2
LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.
Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 3
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.