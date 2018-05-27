Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
|Tampa Bay
|230
|000
|00x—5
|11
|0
Cashner, Scott (6), M.Castro (7) and Susac; Stanek, Banda (2), Roe (9) and W.Ramos. W_Banda 1-0. L_Cashner 2-6.
___
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|000
|0—3
|6
|0
|Texas
|001
|101
|000
|1—4
|8
|0
Kennedy, Keller (6), Hill (8), McCarthy (9) and S.Perez; Colon, Leclerc (8), C.Martin (9), Claudio (10) and C.Perez, Chirinos. W_Claudio 3-2. L_McCarthy 3-2. HRs_Texas, Choo (8).
___
|Chicago
|001
|024
|100—8
|12
|3
|Detroit
|201
|000
|001—4
|10
|0
Santiago, Volstad (6), Avilan (8), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and Gonzalez; Liriano, Coleman (6), Lewicki (7) and J.McCann. W_Santiago 1-2. L_Liriano 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Palka (4), Abreu (9), Anderson 2 (10). Detroit, Candelario 2 (7).
___
|Houston
|002
|012
|100—6
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|420
|10x—8
|9
|0
McCullers, Sipp (5), Peacock (6), Rondon (7), McHugh (8) and B.McCann, Stassi; Carrasco, McAllister (6), T.Olson (8), Otero (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 6-3. L_McCullers 6-3. Sv_C.Allen (8). HRs_Houston, Altuve (3), Kemp (1). Cleveland, Kipnis (2), Alonso (10), Encarnacion (11), Brantley (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|102
|204
|200—11
|11
|1
|New York
|220
|000
|000—
|4
|7
|1
Barria, Ramirez (6), J.Anderson (7), Bedrosian (9) and Briceno; Gray, Holder (4), Kahnle (6), Shreve (6), Cole (8) and Romine. W_Barria 4-1. L_Gray 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (17), Briceno (1). New York, Gardner (2), Judge (14), Romine (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|021
|200
|001—6
|11
|1
|Boston
|003
|102
|20x—8
|10
|0
Newcomb, Biddle (4), Moylan (5), S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Sims (8) and Suzuki; Pomeranz, Velazquez (4), Wright (5), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Wright 1-0. L_S.Freeman 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (16). HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (3), Acuna (5). Boston, Benintendi (6).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|11x—3
|5
|1
Buchholz, De La Rosa (7), Salas (8) and Avila; Mengden and Maxwell. W_Mengden 5-4. L_Buchholz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (5), Joyce (6), Olson (8).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|01x—2
|6
|0
Garcia, Biagini (8), Loup (8) and Maile; Nola, Dominguez (7), Garcia (9) and Alfaro. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Biagini 0-4. Sv_Garcia (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (8), Williams (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|101
|200
|000—4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Flaherty, Lyons (7), Jor.Hicks (7), Norris (9) and Pena; T.Williams, Rodriguez (5), Glasnow (6), Crick (8), E.Santana (9) and Cervelli. W_Flaherty 2-1. L_T.Williams 5-3. Sv_Norris (10). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (5). Pittsburgh, Marte (7).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|013—4
|7
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
Roark, Collins (8), J.Miller (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Chen, Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9), Despaigne (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Miller 1-0. L_Ziegler 0-4. Sv_Doolittle (11). HRs_Washington, Difo (3), Reynolds (5).
___
|New York
|311
|010
|000—
|6
|12
|2
|Milwaukee
|302
|230
|70x—17
|19
|0
Vargas, Rhame (4), A.Ramos (5), Flexen (5), Blevins (7) and Mesoraco; C.Anderson, Jennings (4), Logan (6), T.Williams (7), Houser (8) and Kratz. W_Jennings 3-1. L_Rhame 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (4), Conforto (6). Milwaukee, Kratz (1), Aguilar (8).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|220
|100—5
|11
|0
|Chicago
|011
|100
|010—4
|7
|0
Stratton, Moronta (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Quintana, Cishek (5), Wilson (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Stratton 6-3. L_Quintana 5-4. Sv_Strickland (10). HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (6). Chicago, Baez (12), Schwarber (9).