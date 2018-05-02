Three Taiwanese citizens arrested smuggling gold into India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three Taiwanese nationals have reportedly been arrested in Mumbai, India for smuggling gold hidden around their waists.



The Times of India has reported that each of the travelers was caught with 6 kg of gold bars sewn into cloth pouches at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday, May 26.



The Taiwanese suspects surnamed Chiu, Lai, and Tseng in total were carrying gold estimated worth approximately NT$77 million (US$2.5 million) according to the reports.



The trio had flown to India from Hong Kong on board a Cathay Pacific flight and were intercepted by customs officials as they neared the exit of the airport’s arrival area.



The travelers were reportedly acting as mules, delivering gold that had been given to them in Hong Kong in exchange for US$1,000 each.



They have been booked under the Indian Customs Act of 1962 and are being held in jail. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing according to the Times of India.



A similar incident occurred in Japan in November last year, when three female travelers were caught in Hokkaido smuggling gold in their underwear.