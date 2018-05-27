Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 000 100—1 3 1 Tampa Bay 230 000 00x—5 11 0

Cashner, Scott (6), M.Castro (7) and Susac; Stanek, Banda (2), Roe (9) and W.Ramos. W_Banda 1-0. L_Cashner 2-6.

___

Kansas City 003 000 000 0—3 6 0 Texas 001 101 000 1—4 8 0

(10 innings)

Kennedy, Keller (6), Hill (8), McCarthy (9) and S.Perez; Colon, Leclerc (8), C.Martin (9), Claudio (10) and C.Perez, Chirinos. W_Claudio 3-2. L_McCarthy 3-2. HRs_Texas, Choo (8).

___

Chicago 001 024 100—8 12 3 Detroit 201 000 001—4 10 0

Santiago, Volstad (6), Avilan (8), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and Gonzalez; Liriano, Coleman (6), Lewicki (7) and McCann. W_Santiago 1-2. L_Liriano 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Palka (4), Abreu (9), Anderson 2 (10). Detroit, Candelario 2 (7).

___

Los Angeles 102 204 200—11 11 1 New York 220 000 000— 4 7 1

Barria, Ramirez (6), J.Anderson (7), Bedrosian (9) and Briceno; Gray, Holder (4), Kahnle (6), Shreve (6), Cole (8) and Romine. W_Barria 4-1. L_Gray 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (17), Briceno (1). New York, Gardner (2), Judge (14), Romine (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE Atlanta 021 200 001—6 11 1 Boston 003 102 20x—8 10 0

Newcomb, Biddle (4), Moylan (5), S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Sims (8) and Suzuki; Pomeranz, Velazquez (4), Wright (5), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Wright 1-0. L_S.Freeman 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (16). HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (3), Acuna (5). Boston, Benintendi (6).

___

Arizona 000 000 000—0 2 0 Oakland 100 000 11x—3 5 1

Buchholz, De La Rosa (7), Salas (8) and Avila; Mengden and Maxwell. W_Mengden 5-4. L_Buchholz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (5), Joyce (6), Olson (8).

___

Toronto 000 000 100—1 3 0 Philadelphia 000 010 01x—2 6 0

Garcia, Biagini (8), Loup (8) and Maile; Nola, Dominguez (7), Garcia (9) and Alfaro. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Biagini 0-4. Sv_Garcia (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (8), Williams (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 101 200 000—4 11 0 Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 6 0

Flaherty, Lyons (7), Jor.Hicks (7), Norris (9) and Pena; T.Williams, Rodriguez (5), Glasnow (6), Crick (8), E.Santana (9) and Cervelli. W_Flaherty 2-1. L_T.Williams 5-3. Sv_Norris (10). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (5). Pittsburgh, Marte (7).

___

Washington 000 000 013—4 7 1 Miami 000 100 000—1 6 0

Roark, Collins (8), J.Miller (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Chen, Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9), Despaigne (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Miller 1-0. L_Ziegler 0-4. Sv_Doolittle (11). HRs_Washington, Difo (3), Reynolds (5).

___

New York 311 010 000— 6 12 2 Milwaukee 302 230 70x—17 19 0

Vargas, Rhame (4), A.Ramos (5), Flexen (5), Blevins (7) and Mesoraco; C.Anderson, Jennings (4), Logan (6), T.Williams (7), Houser (8) and Kratz. W_Jennings 3-1. L_Rhame 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (4), Conforto (6). Milwaukee, Kratz (1), Aguilar (8).

___

San Francisco 000 220 100—5 11 0 Chicago 011 100 010—4 7 0

Stratton, Moronta (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Quintana, Cishek (5), Wilson (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Stratton 6-3. L_Quintana 5-4. Sv_Strickland (10). HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (6). Chicago, Baez (12), Schwarber (9).