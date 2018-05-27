  1. Home
  2. World

Japan ex-PM Nakasone, witness to war and success, turns 100

By  Associated Press
2018/05/27 10:39

In this May 1, 2015 file photo, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone delivers a speech during the annual meeting on Japan's constitution r

FILE- In this May 1, 2017 file photo, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone makes a speech as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seated le

FILE - In this June 8, 1987 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone attend their meeting at the

FILE - In this March 23, 2007 file photo, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone adjusts earphone during a press conference in Tokyo. One o

TOKYO (AP) — One of Japan's most prominent former leaders, Yasuhiro Nakasone, has turned 100, fitting in a country known for longevity.

As a World War II naval officer, he witnessed the depth of Japan's defeat and devastation. He presided over Japan in the 1980s at the pinnacle of its economic success. In recent years, he has lobbied for revision of the war-renouncing, U.S.-drafted constitution, a longtime cause neither he nor his successors have achieved.

His office says Nakasone, cared for by his daughter at their Tokyo home, is slowing down but in fine health.

In his written statement marking his birthday on Sunday, Nakasone says he is blissful to have worked for Japan's postwar reconstruction and witnessed success.

He also vows to do more work.