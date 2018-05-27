  1. Home
  2. World

Crawford helps Giants beat Cubs 5-4

By MATT CARLSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/27 10:36

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Hunter Strickland, right, celebrates with catcher Nick Hundley after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in a baseball

San Francisco Giants' Gorkys Hernandez, right, scores on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Belt as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras waits for the ball

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford throws out Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chi

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana, right, listens to catcher Willson Contreras during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Fr

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a two-run homer, Brandon Belt drove in two runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Saturday night to stop a three-game slide.

Andrew McCutchen had two hits and drove in a run as San Francisco won for the first time on an eight-game trip. Chris Stratton (6-3) shook off a shaky start and lasted five innings for his third straight win.

Chicago lost for the third time in four games. Javier Baez hit his team-leading 12th homer, and Kyle Schwarber homered, doubled and scored two runs.

The Cubs blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2. Jose Quintana (5-4) allowed four runs and five hits in just 4 1/3 innings.