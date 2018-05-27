Crawford helps Giants beat Cubs 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a two-run homer, Brandon Belt drove in two runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Saturday night to stop a three-game slide.

Andrew McCutchen had two hits and drove in a run as San Francisco won for the first time on an eight-game trip. Chris Stratton (6-3) shook off a shaky start and lasted five innings for his third straight win.

Chicago lost for the third time in four games. Javier Baez hit his team-leading 12th homer, and Kyle Schwarber homered, doubled and scored two runs.

The Cubs blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2. Jose Quintana (5-4) allowed four runs and five hits in just 4 1/3 innings.