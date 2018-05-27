Alyssa Thomas leads Sun past Fever, 86-77

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Courtney Williams added 11 points, seven rebounds and career-high tying six assists in the Connecticut Sun's 86-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

Rachel Banham scored a career-high 14 points, Jasmine Thomas added 11, and Chiney Ogwumike had 10 points with eight rebounds for Connecticut (3-0). The Sun are off to their best start in 10 seasons.

Alyssa Thomas made back-to-back layups to give Connecticut a 6-0 lead and the Sun never trailed. Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to pull the Fever within one late in the first quarter, but Alex Bentley answered with a layup to make it 24-21 going into the second and spark a 16-0 run. Banham scored seven points during that span, including a pair of free throws that capped the spurt and made it 37-21.

Mitchell, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, finished with 18 points — her fourth consecutive game in double figures — for Indiana (0-5). The Fever tied their franchise record, set in 2001, for consecutive losses to open a season.

WINGS 80, DREAM 70

ATLANTA (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Liz Cambage had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks to help Dallas beat Atlanta.

Kayla Thornton also scored 14 points for the Wings (2-2). Angel McCoughtry led the Dream (1-2) with 19 points, and Elizabeth Williams and Tiffany Hayes added 14 apiece.