Techera scores 3 second-half goals, Whitecaps tie Revs 3-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cristian Techera scored three second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame several defensive errors to tie the New England Revolution 3-3 on Saturday.

Techera completed the hat trick in the 74th minute off a pass from striker Yordy Reyna.

The Whitecaps (4-5-5) are winless in five games and have just one victory in their past nine matches (1-4-4). New England is 5-4-3.

Vancouver trailed 2-0 early in the second half.

Whitecaps defender Aly Ghazal had an own goal and made a poor pass that helped set up a goal by New England's Teal Bunbury. Another Revolution goal came after defender Sean Franklin mishandled a ball.

Techera made it 2-1 in the 49th minute off a cross from Marcel de Jong. Russell Teibert set up Techera again two minutes later, with Techera scoring on a header after Matt Turner stopped the first shot.

Bunbury gave New England a 3-2 lead in the 59th minute after Ghazal's weak pass was picked off.

Cristian Penilla also scored for New England.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, SOUNDERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Sebastian Saucedo launched a shot that found the upper right corner in the 61st minute in Real Salt Lake's victory over Seattle.

Saucedo got the chance for his first goal of the season when Danilo Acosta passed the ball across the field to him on the attacking left side. Saucedo took it toward the top of the penalty area and sent a rising shot at the far post. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei leaped across the goalmouth and got his left hand on the ball, but not enough to keep it out of the net.

Nick Rimando had his third shutout to help Salt Lake (5-6-1) improve to 10-32-18 on artificial surfaces in franchise history. Seattle (2-6-2) has been blanked seven times in 10 games this year.