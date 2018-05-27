All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16 Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10 New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19 New York 7 3 0 21 26 12 Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18 New England 5 4 3 18 21 18 Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15 Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20 Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20 Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27 D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13 Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18 FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11 Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18 Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15 Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 27 LA Galaxy 5 6 1 16 16 19 Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 15 25 Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22 San Jose 2 7 3 9 18 23 Seattle 2 6 2 8 7 12 Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 25

FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0

Houston 3, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 1

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.