|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|New York
|32
|15
|.681
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|24
|26
|.480
|11
|Toronto
|24
|28
|.462
|12
|Baltimore
|17
|35
|.327
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|25
|.490
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|25
|.457
|1½
|Detroit
|22
|28
|.440
|2½
|Kansas City
|17
|35
|.327
|8½
|Chicago
|15
|33
|.313
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Seattle
|30
|20
|.600
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|23
|.549
|5½
|Oakland
|27
|25
|.519
|7
|Texas
|22
|32
|.407
|13
___
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 6, Atlanta 2
Houston 11, Cleveland 2
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8, Kansas City 4
Arizona 7, Oakland 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
|Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Atlanta 6
Oakland 3, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1
Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-3) at Boston (Sale 5-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Romo 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4) at Detroit (Hardy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 5-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 6-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Texas (Hamels 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 3-3) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 5-4) at Seattle (Leake 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.