Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
|Tampa Bay
|230
|000
|00x—5
|11
|0
Cashner, Scott (6), M.Castro (7) and Susac; Stanek, Banda (2), Roe (9) and Ramos. W_Banda 1-0. L_Cashner 2-6.
___
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|000
|0—3
|6
|0
|Texas
|001
|101
|000
|1—4
|8
|0
Kennedy, Keller (6), Hill (8), McCarthy (9) and S.Perez; Colon, Leclerc (8), Martin (9), Claudio (10) and C.Perez, Chirinos. W_Claudio 3-2. L_McCarthy 3-2. HRs_Texas, Choo (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|021
|200
|001—6
|11
|1
|Boston
|003
|102
|20x—8
|10
|0
Newcomb, Biddle (4), Moylan (5), S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Sims (8) and Suzuki; Pomeranz, Velazquez (4), Wright (5), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Wright 1-0. L_S.Freeman 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (16). HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (3), Acuna (5). Boston, Benintendi (6).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|11x—3
|5
|1
Buchholz, De La Rosa (7), Salas (8) and Avila; Mengden and Maxwell. W_Mengden 5-4. L_Buchholz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (5), Joyce (6), Olson (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|101
|200
|000—4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Flaherty, Lyons (7), Hicks (7), Norris (9) and Pena; Williams, Rodriguez (5), Glasnow (6), Crick (8), Santana (9) and Cervelli. W_Flaherty 2-1. L_Williams 5-3. Sv_Norris (10). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (5). Pittsburgh, Marte (7).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|013—4
|7
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
Roark, Collins (8), J.Miller (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Chen, Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9), Despaigne (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Miller 1-0. L_Ziegler 0-4. Sv_Doolittle (11). HRs_Washington, Difo (3), Reynolds (5).