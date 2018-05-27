WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

KIEV, Ukraine — Gareth Bale's eye-catching scissor-kick helped Real Madrid to a third successive Champions League title on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over a Liverpool side thwarted by a pair of goalkeeping blunders and Mohamed Salah being forced off injured. By Rob Harris. SENT: 880 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-KARIUS — Liverpool's Karius earns unwelcome spot in soccer infamy. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-SALAH — Tearful Salah's Champions League final ends with injury. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

CERVINIA, Italy — Chris Froome effectively sealed victory in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday by holding his only remaining challenger in check up the final climb of the three-week race. The four-time Tour de France champion takes a 46-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin into Sunday's mostly ceremonial finish in Rome. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND-PROMOTION PLAYOFF

LONDON — Fulham secured a return to the Premier League after four years away and a windfall of at least $210 million by beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the second-tier English playoff final on Saturday. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP

MONACO — Daniel Ricciardo took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, softening the blow for Red Bull after his teammate Max Verstappen failed to even start qualifying, having earlier crashed in final practice. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 640 words, photos.

WITH:

— CAR--F1-MONACO GP-VERSTAPPEN — Verstappen struggling to stay on track after latest incident. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BKN--CAVALIERS-CELTICS

BOSTON — Already laboring to reach his eighth straight NBA Finals with a supporting crew made mostly of cast-offs and throw-ins, LeBron James lost the only other All-Star on the roster when Kevin Love was declared out for the series finale with a concussion. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 740 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — The French Open could offer some insight on whether any of the youngsters are ready to take a big step in men's tennis. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-NISHIKORI RETURNS

PARIS — Kei Nishikori is healthy and ready to return to Grand Slam action at the French Open with what amounts to a rather modest goal, given his rate of success in recent years. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 470 words, photo.

CRI--ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

LONDON — Pakistan's bid for a victory inside three days over England in the first test was thwarted by an unbeaten 125-run stand between Jos Buttler and debutant Dom Bess at Lord's on Saturday. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL-NEYMAR

TERESOPOLIS, Brazil — Neymar finished his first full week of training with Brazil on Saturday in apparent good shape ahead of the upcoming World Cup after foot surgery. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 370 words, photos.

GLF--BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Francesco Molinari mastered the toughest conditions of the week at Wentworth to shoot a 6-under 66 and share the lead with Rory McIlroy after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday. SENT: 320 words, photo.

GLF--COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas — Justin Rose birdied the first three holes to quickly extend his lead at the Fort Worth Invitational and finished with a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a four-stroke advantage into the final round at Colonial. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 400 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BENTON HARBOR, Michigan — Scott McCarron made his only bogey of the round on the final hole to slip into a tie for the lead with Tim Petrovic in the Senior PGA Championship SENT: 590 words.

ATH--PREFONTAINE CLASSIC

EUGENE, Oregon — South Africa's Caster Semenya set a meet record in the 800 meters at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday while controversy swirls about a rule that could limit her from competing at the distance. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 620 words.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-SQUAD

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — New Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus appeared set to make sweeping changes from the disastrous tenure of predecessor Allister Coetzee as he gave 17 uncapped players a chance in his first squad selection on Saturday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 320 words, photo.

RGU--ENGLAND-PREMIERSHIP FINAL

LONDON — Saracens became English rugby champion for the third time in four years by beating titleholder Exeter 27-10 at Twickenham on Saturday. SENT: 170 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Lions snatched a late 26-23 victory with a 76th-minute try against the 14-man Stormers in Super Rugby on Saturday, putting the South African conference leaders in positive mood heading to a monthlong break for internationals. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 650 words, photo.

BKN--NBA-MEMORIAL DAY

MIAMI — For some NBA players and coaches, Memorial Day weekend is a time to give back. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CAR--INDY 500-ROSSI & DALY

INDIANAPOLIS — Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly could view the Indy 500 as another leg of "The Amazing Race." By Mark Long. SENT: 760 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.