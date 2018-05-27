  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/27 06:59
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Brantley Cle 39 160 24 54 .338
Castellanos Det 47 186 26 62 .333
Simmons LAA 49 182 30 60 .330
MMachado Bal 52 202 28 66 .327
JMartinez Bos 50 194 33 62 .320
Segura Sea 49 209 35 66 .316
MDuffy TB 37 147 10 46 .313
Altuve Hou 52 211 27 65 .308
Lowrie Oak 51 199 20 61 .307
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; JMartinez, Boston, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 35; 3 tied at 34.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; 3 tied at 5-1.