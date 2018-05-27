Mengden tosses 2-hitter as A's top Diamondbacks 3-0

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden (33) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, M
Oakland Athletics center fielder Dustin Fowler (11) makes a diving catch on a sinking line drive by Arizona Diamondbacks Nick Ahmed during the eighth
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (44) reacts after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a base
Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) tosses his helmet after striking out to end the top half of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakl
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Mengden pitched a two-hitter for his second career shutout, and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Saturday.
Mengden (5-4) struck out five and walked none. Socrates Brito singled in the second and David Peralta singled in the sixth for Arizona's only hits.
Matt Olson, Matt Joyce and Chad Pinder connected for the Athletics, who began the day ranked last in the majors with 15 home runs at home and tops in baseball with 47 on the road.
The Diamondbacks wasted a solid outing for Clay Buchholz in their 15th loss in 17 games. Buchholz (0-1) permitted one run and two hits in six innings.