NASCAR XFINITY-Alsco 300 Results

Saturday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 204 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 204, 0, 48.

3. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 204, 0, 46.

4. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 0.

5. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 32.

6. (15) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 31.

7. (17) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 33.

8. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 204, 0, 0.

9. (19) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 30.

10. (16) Kaz Grala, Ford, 204, 0, 27.

11. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 204, 0, 27.

12. (25) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 25.

13. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 24.

14. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 23.

15. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 204, 0, 39.

16. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 204, 0, 21.

17. (26) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 20.

18. (28) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 0.

19. (37) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 18.

20. (35) David Starr, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 17.

21. (33) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 204, 0, 16.

22. (11) Ty Majeski, Ford, 203, 0, 15.

23. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 15.

24. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 13.

25. (38) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 198, 0, 12.

26. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 11.

27. (39) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, 197, 0, 10.

28. (32) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 9.

29. (40) Ryan Reed, Ford, 192, 0, 8.

30. (24) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 189, 0, 7.

31. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 0, 0.

32. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 180, 0, 13.

33. (23) Dylan Lupton, Ford, accident, 168, 0, 4.

34. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 140, 0, 3.

35. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 135, 0, 2.

36. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 134, 0, 1.

37. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, transmission, 98, 0, 0.

38. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, oilleak, 26, 0, 1.

39. (29) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 5, 0, 1.

40. (30) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, vibration, 3, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.611 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 49 minutes, 4 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 13 for 59 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0; K.Busch 1; B.Keselowski 2-26; K.Busch 27-48; J.Yeley 49; K.Busch 50-93; B.Keselowski 94-101; C.Custer 102-128; G.Smithley 129; C.Custer 130-131; K.Busch 132-157; D.Hemric 158-160; B.Keselowski 161-204

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 4 times for 89 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 74 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 27 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 2 laps; G.Smithley, 1 time for 0 laps; J.Yeley, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: B.Keselowski, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Bell, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 433; 2. C.Bell, 395; 3. T.Reddick, 378; 4. D.Hemric, 376; 5. C.Custer, 371; 6. J.Allgaier, 356; 7. B.Jones, 343; 8. R.Truex, 316; 9. M.Tifft, 300; 10. R.Reed, 260.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.