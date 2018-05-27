Rose shoots 66 to take 4-shot lead into Colonial finale

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin Rose birdied the first three holes to quickly extend his lead at the Fort Worth Invitational and finished with a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a four-stroke advantage into the final round at Colonial.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion with eight PGA Tour victories, was 14 under. Emiliano Grillo, his playing partner, shot 69 and was at 10 under with Brooks Koepka, who had a 67.

After a two-putt birdie at the opening par 5, Rose had back-to-back birdie putts to get to 13 under. That put him four strokes ahead of Grillo, who had eight pars in a row before consecutive birdies on Nos. 9 and 10.

It is the largest 54-hole lead at the Hogan's Alley since Kenny Perry led by seven in 2005.

Rose's last 54-hole lead came in the 2017 Masters, where the Englishman lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

___

