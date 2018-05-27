Benintendi, Moreland carry Red Sox past Braves 8-6

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6 on Saturday.

The AL East-leading Red Sox celebrated the return of Dustin Pedroia with their sixth win in seven games. Mitch Moreland had a key two-run double, and knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-0) pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the victory.

The 34-year-old Pedroia went 0 for 4 with a walk and scored in his first game after offseason knee surgery. He got up with the bases loaded and two out in the first, but flied out to right to end the inning.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, and Ronald Acuna Jr. connected for a solo shot. The Braves have dropped 10 of their last 13 in Fenway Park.