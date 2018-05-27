  1. Home
Champions League Titles

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/27 04:41
Thirteen

Real Madrid (Spain)

Seven

AC Milan (Italy)

Five

Liverpool (England)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Barcelona (Spain)

Four

Ajax (Netherlands)

Three

Manchester United (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Two

Benfica (Portugal)

Juventus (Italy)

Nottingham Forest (England)

Porto (Portugal)

One

Celtic (Scotland)

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Aston Villa (England)

Hamburg (Germany)

Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

Marseille (France)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Chelsea (England)