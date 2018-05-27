  1. Home
  2. World

Astronaut and moonwalker Alan Bean dies at 86

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/27 02:54

FILE - In this July 15, 2009 file photo, Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean walks through the largest exhibition of his artwork to date, inspired by his ex

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1969 file photo, Apollo 12 moon mission crewmen pose in front of their Saturn 5 space vehicle as the rocket was rolled out of

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, Alan Bean, the fourth man to walk on the moon, is shown during a preview of his work at the Lyndon Baines Joh

Astronaut Alan Bean, who was the fourth person to walk on the moon, has died.

A statement released by NASA and family members says Bean died Saturday in Houston after a short illness. He was 86.

Bean was the lunar module pilot on Apollo 12, which made the second moon landing in 1969.

He then commanded the second crewed flight to the United States' first space station, Skylab, in 1973. On that mission, he orbited the Earth for 59 days.

Bean spent a total of 69 days in space, including 31 hours on the moon.

His wife of 40 years, Leslie Bean, said in the statement he died peacefully surrounded by those who loved him.