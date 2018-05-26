Global LVAD Market - Increasing Incidence of Cardiac Disorders to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide an analysis of the market based on the latest trends and drivers expected to impact the market during 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global LVAD market from 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on a thorough understanding of the contemporary market.

The upgraded research report on the global LVAD market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio identifies the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases to play a significant role in the growth of the cardiovascular devices market. Extensive industry analysis shows that the cardiovascular devices segment is currently dominated by countries in emerging economies due to the low cost of operations. Some of the topics covered include embolic protection devices, intragastric balloons, and radiofrequency ablation devices.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global LVAD market revealed the Americas as the leading market in 2015. The adoption of MI devices for heart surgeries over open-heart surgeries and the availability of reimbursements by Medicare have led to the growth of the LVAD market in the Americas. Vendors are increasing their product portfolio through clinical trials, which is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders and hypertension is the primary driver for the growth of the market. Market penetration and development of advanced LVAD is expected to support individuals and enhance their quality of life.”

Technavio’s new report on the will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Key trends to influence market shares Top factors driving the market growth Leading players and competitive landscape with market share analysis Market challenges and growth opportunities

The report on the global LVAD market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

