Key Insights into the Global Hemoglobin Testing Market through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide the latest insights on the market for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005034/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hemoglobin testing market from 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the global hemoglobin testing market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio identifies in-vitro diagnostics as one of the fastest growing sectors in the healthcare industry, therefore it covers an extensive range of market research reports on the in-vitro diagnostics market. The sector is expected to witness profound growth due to the advent of medical devices that help carry out highly accurate in-vitro tests. Some of the topics included for detailed market research reports include cancer diagnostic devices, influenza diagnostics, and liquid biopsy.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global hemoglobin testing market revealed the Americas as the leading market in 2015. The Americas was expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to high sales of hemoglobin testing products such as analyzers and reagents and consumables. Among all the countries in this region, the market in Brazil and the US was expected to grow rapidly due to the high demand for medical devices and increasing preference for point-of-care testing (POCT) among patients.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “A major factor spurring growth in this market is the growing preference for direct-to-consumer testing. In this mode of testing, laboratories send a professional person to the individual's doorstep to collect the blood sample with the help of collection devices. Once, the tests are performed, and results are received, the laboratory sends back the test results electronically to the individual. Advantages such as the ease of testing and the availability of quick test results will lead to the high preference for direct-to-consumer testing during the forecast period.”

Technavio’s new report on the will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global hemoglobin testing market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top trends to influence market shares Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and challenges impeding growth

The report on the global hemoglobin testing market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005034/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE MEDICAL SUPPLIES SCIENCE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/26/2018 10:59 AM/DISC: 05/26/2018 10:59 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005034/en