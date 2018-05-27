Taiwanese tennis player drops out of French Open over shoulder injury

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese tennis player Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) announced a last-minute decision Saturday night to withdraw from the 2018 French Open, which begins Sunday, May 27, in order to take care of his not-yet fully recovered shoulder.



Lu made the decision after a lengthy discussion with his team and doctors from the Association of Tennis Professionals, making it the second time that he has backed out of a major tennis tournament due to his shoulder injury.



Earlier this January, he withdrew from the Australian Open to give his shoulder more time to heal.



However, it seems that despite four months of recovery, his participation in a Challenger event in South Korea did enough damage on his right shoulder to where he can no longer compete in the French Open that he has been preparing for.



In his statement, Lu expressed regret about his withdrawal but stressed that playing with an injury not only risks further damaging his shoulder but would also not be the right thing to do to his fans who bought tickets to see his performance.



Lu's agent and former coach Dirk Hordorff said that he hopes Lu will not rush back onto the court but rather let his shoulder completely heal before returning to the game.



The 34-year old ranked highest at 33rd in men's singles internationally back in 2010, but currently ranks 113th.



With Lu out, the remaining Taiwanese professionals playing in the 2018 French Open in Paris are Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) in women's singles and doubles and the Chan sister duo--Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴)--in the doubles.



The competition will open on Sunday, May 27 and run until June 10.