Global Cataract Devices Market to Benefit from an Increase in Treatment Awareness Programs | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide an analysis of the market based on the latest trends and drivers expected to impact the market during 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005026/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cataract devices market from 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the global cataract devices market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio identifies the orthopedics medical devices industry to play a significant role in reducing pain, restoring mobility, and improving the quality of life for millions of people every year. Globally, factors such as the high incidence of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity, as well as a growing aging population, are some of the key factors driving the orthopedics medical device market. Some of the topics covered include psoriatic arthritis, dental implants, and interventional spine devices.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global cataract devices market revealed the Americas as the leading market in 2015, accounting for more than 48% of the market. The increasing aging population in North America has led to the growing prevalence of cataract, thereby fueling the demand for cataract devices. Additionally, improved healthcare support from the government and technological advancements was expected to propel the growth prospects of the cataract devices market in the region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Increasing awareness programs about the availability of advanced surgical procedures for cataract will propel the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period. These awareness programs are organized by various governmental and non-governmental organizations and vendors. For instance, WHO and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness together held the VISION 2020, to boost awareness about cataract. Such programs help increase awareness about the various treatments available for eyesight disorders and encourage the use of ophthalmic drugs and devices at a global level.”

Technavio’s new report on the will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global cataract devices market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top trends to influence market shares Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and challenges impeding growth

The report on the global cataract devices market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005026/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/26/2018 09:46 AM/DISC: 05/26/2018 09:46 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005026/en