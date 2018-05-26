Electric Vehicle Market in China - New Market Research Report by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005020/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the electric vehicle market in China from 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous electric vehicle market in China research, to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the electric vehicle market in China is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the automotive manufacturing market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include electric bus, unmanned ground vehicle, luxury yacht, automotive airless radial tire, automotive racing slicks, and telehandler.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Electric vehicle market in China: a market full of opportunities

Technavio’s previous report on the electric vehicle market in China projected that the passenger vehicles segment showed the highest potential in 2015 with a market share of nearly 54% when compared to commercial vehicles. In China's electric vehicle industry, passenger cars are the key segment due to the increasing demand for electric cars among new car buyers and aspiring purchasers. Factors such as easy licensing, subsidies, fiscal incentives provided by state and central governments, growing consumer concerns about creating a better environment are driving the growth of electric passenger cars in China.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Several consumers are moving towards the purchase of EVs to reduce their emissions due to the stringent emission standards for passenger and commercial vehicles in China. This move has propelled several original equipment manufacturers to focus on battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and other alternate fuel vehicle. China has launched new fuel consumption regulations that require average fuel consumption of new passenger vehicles to achieve 5 L/100 km by 2020, which is reduce emissions by around 25% beyond current standards. Factors such as the growing concerns over fuel efficiency and emission reductions will increase the adoption of EVs in China.”

Technavio’s new on the report on the will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the electric vehicle market in China?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005020/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/26/2018 09:18 AM/DISC: 05/26/2018 09:18 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005020/en