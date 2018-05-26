GEICO Says: 'Careful Around Cones'

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2018--As warmer weather settles in across the country, road construction begins to pop up in many areas. When approaching a construction zone, GEICO urges drivers to remain extra vigilant and remember the following tips so that both crew members and drivers stay safe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005007/en/

Drivers should keep these tips in mind when they approach a work zone. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tips for work zone safe driving

Stay on high alert: Drivers need to expect the unexpected while driving through a construction zone, and should prepare for work vehicles entering the roadway, shifting lanes and crew members working alongside the road. It's critical for drivers to stay focused while driving through a work zone. Phones should remain out of sight, and other sources of distraction need to be avoided. Take it slow: Speed limits decrease considerably in work zones as a measure to keep both crew members and drivers safe according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In addition to slowing down, drivers should increase their following distance in a construction zone so they have more time to react to something unexpected. Obey all signs: Signage related to road construction is orange in color with black writing. Once drivers realize they're approaching a work zone, they should plan to make lane changes at the proper time, take heed of any necessary detours, and prepare to follow further instructions from a flagger if one is present. Plan ahead: Depending on the type of project, roadwork can sometimes lead to traffic delays. Drivers should consider checking a traffic monitoring app or website to see if there is any reported construction along their route. If possible, look for alternate routes to avoid the construction zones altogether.

When proceeding through a work zone, having a little patience goes a long way. Remember, construction crew members want to make it home safely at the end of the day, and the same goes for drivers trying to reach their final destination.

For more safe driving tips, visit the Safe Driving Resouce Center on the GEICO More branded content hub.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005007/en/

CONTACT: GEICO Communications

gcorpcomm@geico.com

To view GEICO's Blog:https://www.geico.com/more/

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TRANSPORT OTHER TRANSPORT TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION AUTOMOTIVE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MOTORCYCLES INSURANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE CONSUMER

SOURCE: GEICO

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/26/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/26/2018 08:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180526005007/en