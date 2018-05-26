Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;86;77;A thunderstorm;84;77;WSW;10;84%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;102;87;Sun and clouds, warm;103;88;NNE;10;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;89;67;Warm with some sun;95;71;NNW;8;24%;16%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;68;61;A p.m. shower or two;73;61;NNE;8;81%;91%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with clearing;80;62;A shower or t-storm;79;64;SSE;10;62%;80%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;46;An afternoon shower;61;49;SE;6;61%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;105;75;Not as hot;93;61;N;14;30%;71%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up;86;49;Rain and drizzle;52;34;N;20;65%;69%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;83;65;Warm with some sun;87;67;NE;10;61%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;84;71;A thunderstorm;83;69;N;16;50%;60%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;59;55;A shower or two;61;47;SSW;17;70%;69%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;104;78;Mostly sunny, warm;108;81;NNE;6;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;75;A p.m. shower or two;88;73;SSE;5;74%;73%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;SSE;5;66%;71%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SW;5;70%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;74;64;Partly sunny, breezy;74;64;E;17;70%;44%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;86;63;Partly sunny;90;63;SSW;9;20%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;83;61;A shower or t-storm;84;64;ESE;5;58%;73%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;80;58;A strong t-storm;82;64;ESE;5;55%;43%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;49;Cloudy;63;48;SE;6;80%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;SE;10;57%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Pleasant and warmer;79;58;Periods of sun;82;62;ENE;5;60%;33%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;81;64;A strong t-storm;80;63;S;6;72%;80%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;82;62;Partly sunny;78;56;E;9;51%;20%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;81;60;Thunderstorms;84;63;ESE;4;63%;66%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;69;58;Nice with some sun;70;64;NE;4;85%;28%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;86;64;A little a.m. rain;83;63;NW;5;43%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;81;62;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SW;8;59%;15%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Sunshine;93;73;NNE;7;32%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;Sun and clouds;68;54;NW;4;73%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;SE;4;59%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;95;85;A t-storm around;97;85;SSE;8;62%;64%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny;88;70;SE;6;50%;2%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;77;SW;12;86%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;73;55;A shower or t-storm;69;57;E;7;71%;73%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;76;69;Sunny and nice;77;70;NNW;9;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;ESE;6;53%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;S;11;75%;26%;8

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;115;85;Hazy sun and hot;112;85;ESE;6;10%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;Partly sunny, warm;88;54;NW;9;19%;31%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;Couple of t-storms;97;81;SSE;7;68%;65%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;94;74;Partly sunny, nice;91;75;SE;6;64%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;65;50;A heavy p.m. t-storm;65;52;NNE;12;78%;74%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;89;58;Partly sunny;86;60;NNE;8;34%;44%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;A t-storm in spots;73;61;W;11;70%;41%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;98;80;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ENE;9;73%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;71;55;A stray t-shower;70;54;NE;5;71%;63%;5

Havana, Cuba;Heavy thunderstorms;80;75;Thunderstorms;83;74;S;8;83%;86%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and some clouds;73;51;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;9;35%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;S;4;76%;81%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;92;82;Showers around;93;82;SW;8;68%;76%;12

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;86;74;A passing shower;85;73;ENE;13;57%;66%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;102;76;A t-storm around;101;77;SE;5;43%;54%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, hot;103;75;Hazy sun and hot;105;76;N;10;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;79;66;A t-storm in spots;73;63;NE;12;76%;60%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;W;7;73%;78%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;88;Sunny and hot;104;87;NW;9;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;NW;8;39%;26%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;84;53;Plenty of sun;86;55;NNW;5;22%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;102;85;Hazy, breezy, warm;101;83;W;17;49%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;SW;6;54%;55%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;103;86;An afternoon shower;103;85;SE;11;20%;51%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;74;48;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;E;8;34%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;88;80;A heavy thunderstorm;87;80;ESE;18;74%;80%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly cloudy;89;73;Partly sunny;90;73;WSW;6;64%;47%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;Sunshine and warm;96;79;S;8;64%;8%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNE;4;83%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;26;Partly sunny, mild;59;31;ENE;6;34%;27%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SW;5;81%;73%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;68;61;Mostly sunny;68;61;S;7;75%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;70;56;A t-storm in spots;70;55;NNW;9;75%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;Thundershower;78;60;A heavy thunderstorm;74;60;E;7;80%;68%;6

Los Angeles, United States;A.M. mist, clearing;70;57;Clouds breaking;74;58;SSW;6;59%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;71;Mostly sunny;83;71;SSW;8;76%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;73;55;Clouds and sun;78;58;W;4;51%;66%;11

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;86;80;A t-storm in spots;85;82;W;18;81%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;Showers around;86;73;NNE;5;82%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;82;A p.m. t-storm;97;81;ESE;7;53%;56%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;66;50;Clouds and sun;68;57;NNE;13;60%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;52;Partly sunny;84;53;NE;6;19%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;79;76;Wind and rain;81;77;SSE;17;83%;92%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;E;6;48%;2%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;85;79;A t-storm around;86;78;SW;13;69%;65%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;66;53;Rain and drizzle;69;58;NE;5;79%;64%;3

Montreal, Canada;Morning t-storms;69;56;Low clouds;68;56;SSE;8;53%;64%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;Sunshine and nice;74;49;NNW;11;38%;5%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;87;Hazy sunshine;94;87;WNW;10;66%;9%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;58;A stray t-shower;74;55;SSE;8;68%;55%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;66;A morning t-storm;68;57;NE;8;85%;85%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;83;64;Mostly sunny;86;64;WNW;7;43%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;50;40;Cloudy and chilly;49;41;NNE;12;83%;74%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing;79;58;Mostly cloudy;82;64;WSW;6;56%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and warm;82;54;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;ESE;7;33%;6%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;70;52;Partly sunny;72;58;ESE;11;56%;77%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;80;Clearing, a shower;86;80;NNE;10;75%;77%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;76;Couple of t-storms;85;77;SSE;8;84%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;85;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ENE;8;76%;66%;9

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;85;64;A shower or t-storm;82;63;NW;7;61%;80%;7

Perth, Australia;Brief showers;66;60;Spotty showers;69;50;SW;14;71%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;92;77;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;SW;4;68%;84%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;87;75;Mostly cloudy;89;74;SE;16;75%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;6;45%;35%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;Clouds and sun;80;61;E;6;44%;11%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;86;52;Cloudy, not as warm;77;54;NNW;6;49%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and a t-storm;66;54;Afternoon showers;67;54;S;6;74%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;71;58;Clearing;70;56;NW;8;69%;28%;11

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;84;74;A shower or two;84;75;SSE;10;67%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;49;41;Rain;52;45;SE;12;75%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;79;58;Some sun and warm;80;58;NNE;4;46%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;77;65;Mostly sunny;77;64;NE;6;69%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;77;Plenty of sunshine;104;77;E;10;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and humid;84;64;Hazy sun and humid;84;61;N;6;66%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;73;54;Sun and clouds;70;47;NNE;8;45%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;64;53;Turning sunny;67;55;SW;10;70%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Couple of t-storms;75;65;SSE;4;83%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;77;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;10;75%;76%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;66;Couple of t-storms;74;65;WSW;4;100%;87%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;NE;8;21%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;64;40;Rather cloudy;68;44;W;3;35%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;83;73;An afternoon shower;84;73;NNE;7;76%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;70;54;A t-storm in spots;72;53;NNW;7;71%;42%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;66;51;Clouds breaking;71;52;NE;5;58%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;85;61;Mostly cloudy;79;62;WSW;5;50%;14%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;77;68;Remaining cloudy;79;68;SE;5;73%;37%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;SSE;5;79%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;78;54;A thundershower;75;53;ESE;8;60%;63%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;A shower or two;86;76;E;10;74%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;77;47;Mostly sunny;74;46;NE;9;31%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;70;54;Clouding up;70;55;NNW;7;64%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Unseasonably hot;96;79;Unseasonably hot;97;81;NNW;6;51%;48%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny;72;48;ESE;10;47%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;94;68;Unseasonably hot;96;50;NW;14;17%;67%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;88;62;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;ESE;9;68%;72%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;88;66;Mostly sunny, nice;89;66;NW;10;24%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;85;70;Sunny and nice;85;71;N;11;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;89;62;Partly sunny;90;63;E;3;43%;4%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;76;62;Clouds and sun;79;66;S;8;53%;32%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;53;Areas of low clouds;67;60;E;7;78%;45%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny;83;70;E;12;52%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;88;68;Hot with some sun;91;69;SSE;13;38%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;57;32;Clouds and sun, cool;58;31;NNW;14;27%;12%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;65;50;Clouds breaking;69;51;E;5;53%;11%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;80;55;Partly sunny;83;60;ESE;5;53%;29%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A t-storm around;93;75;ENE;5;58%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Episodes of sunshine;76;51;Partly sunny;75;52;SSE;5;48%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Severe thunderstorms;74;60;Partly sunny;79;59;ESE;8;58%;5%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;54;48;Showers around;52;46;SSW;20;71%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;89;78;Couple of t-storms;88;78;SSW;7;77%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;78;52;Mostly sunny;81;56;NE;3;39%;29%;11

