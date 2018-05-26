The Latest: North and South Korean leaders meet again

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on diplomatic efforts involving the Koreas (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have met for the second time in a month to discuss peace commitments they reached in their first summit and Kim's potential meeting with President Donald Trump.

South Korea's presidential office said Moon will personally announce the outcome of Saturday's summit with Kim on Sunday.

The meeting a border truce village came hours after South Korea expressed relief over revived talks for a summit between Trump and Kim following a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Trump cancel the highly anticipated meeting before saying it's potentially back on.

___

10:15 a.m.

South Korea says it feels relieved about the revived talks for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the future of Kim's nuclear weapons program.

The statement by Seoul's presidential office on Saturday came hours after Trump welcomed North Korea's conciliatory response to his Thursday letter withdrawing from the summit with Kim and said that the meeting might be getting back on track.

Trump later on Saturday tweeted that the summit, if it does happen, will likely take place on June 12 in Singapore as originally planned.

Seoul's Blue House says it's "carefully" watching the developments between Washington and Pyongyang.