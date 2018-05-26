Taiwan shines light on Yilan at architecture exhibition in Italy

VENICE (CNA) -- The Taiwan Pavilion at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, organized by the Venice Biennale, opened on Thursday, showcasing the buildings and structures of the eastern county of Yilan.



At a press conference at the opening, Deputy Culture Minister Pierre Tzu-pao Yang (楊子葆) said the exhibition was a major opportunity for social networking among Taiwanese architects and their foreign counterparts and to show Taiwan's soft power.



He said architecture is different from other art forms in that it has to be seen firsthand, therefore, turning the spotlight on Taiwan's buildings and other structures will allow the world to learn more about the country.



The exhibition at the Taiwan pavilion, titled "Living with Sky, Water and Mountain: Making Places in Yilan," displays the work of Taiwanese architect Huang Sheng-yuan (黃聲遠), founder and principal architect of the Yilan architectural firm Fieldoffice.



Huang did not attend the press conference as he was engaged in discussions with architects from Turkey and United Kingdom, which Yang described as an example of cultural diplomacy.



Huang, who has received many local and international awards, has a large network of architect friends from all different backgrounds, according to the pavilion's curator Huang Chun-hsiung (黃俊雄).



The theme of the 16th biannual exhibition is freespace, which allows the architect to display a lot of what he has been doing in Yilan, the curator said.