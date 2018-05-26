Pakistan batsman Babar Azam to miss rest of series v England

Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, walks off after an injury during day two of the First NatWest Test Series match at Lord's, London, Friday May 25, 2018.
LONDON (AP) — Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will miss the rest of the first test against England at Lord's, and the second test in Leeds, after scans showed he has a broken forearm.
Babar was struck by a rising delivery from Ben Stokes after tea on Day 2 on Friday and was forced to retire hurt on 68.
An X-ray showed a fracture just above his left wrist.