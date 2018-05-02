Taiwanese man arrested in Taoyuan for violating Nat. Security Act, spying for China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese businessman working in Suzhou in China’s Jiangsu Province was arrested by National Police in Taoyuan on Thursday, May 24 during a visit home to Taiwan.



Lin Wei-lin (林偉琳), 39 years old and a former serviceman in Taiwan’s Marine Corp., is suspected of working as a spy for Beijing and attempting to establish a spy network in Taiwan, according to Taoyuan Deputy Chief Prosecutor Wang Yi-wen (王以文).



Liberty Times reports that Lin became a target of surveillance in December 2017 after he approached a government official and attempted to recruit them into joining a spy network.



Lin approached a former classmate who works in the Ministry of Justice that is involved in Taiwan’s intelligence operations. Lin tried to solicit information about the official’s work and tried introduce them to Chinese associates.

The official was not persuaded, and when Lin realized he had made a mistake, he reportedly tried to bribe the official with NT$200,000 cash and luxury goods.



The official reported Lin’s activity to the authorities.

Lin was working in China since 2011, which was reportedly the same year that he left the Marine Corp. He was the head of an association for Taiwanese entrepreneurs in Suzhou, and was also involved with a communist party affiliated youth organization.



He rarely makes trips home to Taiwan, so law enforcement officers took the opportunity to make the arrest.



Lin will be charged with violating the National Security Act, the National Intelligence Services Act, and the Anti-Corruption Act, according to the Liberty Times.



He has reportedly been placed in detention in Taoyuan and will remain under supervision before his trial due to the possibility he may tamper with evidence or attempt to leave the country.