Taiwan Football Association announces roster for 2018 Intercontinental Cup in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Team Taiwan’s national football team has announced its lineup before heading to India next week to participate in the 2018 Hero Intercontinental Cup organized by the All India Football Federation.



2018 is the first year that the event will take place, with four teams competing in the football event that will take place in Mumbai in the weeks before the 2018 Russia World Cup begins.



Competing teams include Taiwan, New Zealand, Kenya, and the host India. None of the teams participating qualified for the World Cup.



Team Taiwan is scheduled to face host team India for the first match of the tournament on June 1, and then New Zealand ton June 5. The last scheduled match is against Kenya on June 8.



The two teams that join championship match on June 10 will determined by their performance in the preceding matches.



According to the website Sportskeeda, Team Taiwan’s roster consists of 23 players who are all playing for clubs in Taiwan, with the exception of one player 17 year old Will Donkin, who has been signed to the English Premier League’s football club Crystal Palace.

For the teams involved, the 2018 Intercontinental Cup is considered as a practice event in preparation for the AFC Asian Championships next year in 2019.



The full roster for the squad can be found at Sportskeeda.