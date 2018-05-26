|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|New York
|32
|15
|.681
|1
|Toronto
|24
|27
|.471
|11
|Tampa Bay
|23
|26
|.469
|11
|Baltimore
|17
|34
|.333
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|25
|.490
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|25
|.457
|1½
|Detroit
|22
|28
|.440
|2½
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|.333
|8
|Chicago
|15
|33
|.313
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Seattle
|30
|20
|.600
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|23
|.549
|5½
|Oakland
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Texas
|21
|32
|.396
|13½
___
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
Houston 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 6, Atlanta 2
Houston 11, Cleveland 2
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8, Kansas City 4
Arizona 7, Oakland 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5) at Texas (Colon 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 6-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-3) at Boston (Sale 5-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Romo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4) at Detroit (Hardy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 5-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 6-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Texas (Hamels 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 3-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 5-4) at Seattle (Leake 4-3), 4:10 p.m.