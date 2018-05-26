Acclaimed Taiwanese sculptor Ju Ming reveals new ‘ballet’ series

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world-renowned Taiwanese sculptor Ju Ming unveiled his new collection, the “Living World Series – Ballet (人間系列－芭蕾),” which captures the strength and beauty of ballet dancing through 29 pieces of stainless steel sculptures.

The event, which opened with performances by the Lan Yang Ballet Troupe (蘭陽芭蕾舞團), saw Ju Ming donate one of the artworks to a charity auction with proceeds going to promote children’s art education.

According to the Ju Ming Museum, the new series seeks to inject innovative elements and a dose of modernity into the sculptor’s interpretation of femininity. Each piece represents a unique ballerina who swings, jumps, and turns in a flowy sequence of moves and ultimately achieves a balanced posture precisely captured by the craft of sculpting, reported CNA.

Notably, the facial expressions of the works have been deliberately made plain in keeping with the characteristics of Ju Ming’s Living World Series. The exhibition space is also decorated with curtains, mirrors, and rotating stages that cause the ballerina sculptures to shimmer and and exude a dynamic quality, while also "setting the stage" for visitors to interact with the exhibits.

From “Taichi (太極)” to “the Living World (人間)” series, Ju Ming’s works have earned plenty of international acclaim. In 2017, the Ju Ming Museum was lauded by the International Council of Museums along with France’s Louvre Museum, making it the only Asian museum to have received the honor.

The Living World—Ballet exhibition is being held at the Ju Ming Museum between May 26, 2018 and March 31, 2019.





Lan Yang Ballet Troupe dancer and Ju Ming's 'Living World--Ballet' series (Photos by CNA)