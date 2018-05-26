Taiwan to donate US$1 million to WHO’s Ebola fund despite being denied entry to WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will donate US$1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the Ebola outbreak in Africa, as part of the island’s commitment to contributing to global health causes despite being denied access to the World Health Assembly (WHA), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on May 26.

In a meeting with Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who traveled to Switzerland to stage the “WHO Should Leave No One Behind” campaign, Tsai reiterated that Taiwan maintains its determination to improve public health around the world, CNA reported.

Her spirits were not dampened by Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHA this year as a result of China’s influence-peddling campaign. Tsai noted that the country’s WHO delegation was still able to conduct over 60 bilateral talks and 5 forums this year, demonstrating Taiwan's resolve and ability to play a more active role in advancing public health.

Chen Shih-chung, she added, was awarded by World Federation of Public Health Associations (WFPHA) as the “Diplomat of the Global Charter” in Geneva, a designation which indicates that Taiwan’s prowess in public health has been recognized internationally.

Also present at the meeting was Ambassador-at-Large Wu Yung-tung (吳運東), who has dedicated his life to medical diplomacy for over two decades, Tsai remarked, adding that he is still actively engaged in campaigns to fight for meaningful representation of Taiwan at WHO related events, reported CNA.

The President urged the public to look up to Wu, who is now in his eighties, and expressed her belief that “someday Taiwan will be able to join WHO with dignity.”