  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/26 12:58
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 47 180 50 65 .361
Brantley Cle 39 160 24 54 .338
Castellanos Det 47 186 26 62 .333
Simmons LAA 49 182 30 60 .330
MMachado Bal 51 198 27 65 .328
JMartinez Bos 49 190 33 62 .326
MDuffy TB 36 143 10 46 .322
Segura Sea 49 209 35 66 .316
Lowrie Oak 50 195 20 61 .313
Altuve Hou 52 211 27 65 .308
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; JMartinez, Boston, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 35; 3 tied at 34.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; 3 tied at 5-1.