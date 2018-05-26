|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|47
|180
|50
|65
|.361
|Brantley Cle
|39
|160
|24
|54
|.338
|Castellanos Det
|47
|186
|26
|62
|.333
|Simmons LAA
|49
|182
|30
|60
|.330
|MMachado Bal
|51
|198
|27
|65
|.328
|JMartinez Bos
|49
|190
|33
|62
|.326
|MDuffy TB
|36
|143
|10
|46
|.322
|Segura Sea
|49
|209
|35
|66
|.316
|Lowrie Oak
|50
|195
|20
|61
|.313
|Altuve Hou
|52
|211
|27
|65
|.308
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; JMartinez, Boston, 16; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; 3 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Betts, Boston, 37; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 35; 3 tied at 34.
|Pitching
Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; 3 tied at 5-1.